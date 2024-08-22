94.5 The Moose will have five bars participating in the “94.5 The Moose Midland Pub Crawl” Hosted by Jodi K from the Moose Morning Show on Thursday, September 19th, 2024!
There will be two limo buses carrying 40 people total to each location. The limo buses will spend 45 minutes at each location plus an average 15 min drive time between bars. The date of the Pub Crawl will be Thursday September 19th, 2024. Each business will hand out one sample of 94.5 the Moose New Country Blonde Ale and a sample of a signature drink or food from their business except Three Bridges Distillery and Taproom will have their own signature drink to try! We will do a drawing at the last location of the night to give away a prize from each location. Participants will have a punch card where each location will mark off once they have redeemed their samples. The limos will be provided by Mid Michigan Limousine in Midland. 94.5 The Moose New Country Blonde Ale is brewed by Midland Brewing Company and distributed locally by Fabiano Brothers.
Date: Thursday Sept 19, 2024
Meet at Frick’s no later than 5:30p to begin the pub crawl
Stop 1: Fricks Sports Bar – (6p-6:45p then 15 min drive to next stop)
Stop 2: Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom – (7p-7:45p then 15 min drive to next stop)
Stop 3: Molasses Smokehouse & Bar – (8p-8:45p then 15 min drive to next stop)
Stop 4: Tavern on Main – (9p-9:45p then 15 min drive to next stop)
Stop 5: 702 Bar – (10p-10:45p then 15 min drive to next stop)
Drop off back to cars
Location
Fricks Sports Bar 4408 N Saginaw Rd, Midland, MI 48640
Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom 240 E Main St., Ste. A, Midland, MI 48640
Molasses Smokehouse & Bar 201 E Main St, Midland, MI 48640
Tavern on Main 101 E Main St, Midland, MI 48640
702 Bar 702 Jefferson Ave, Midland, MI 48640
Fine Print
Expires: September 19, 2024. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrab.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. Rocketgrab Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Voucher must be used in full, in 1 visit. No cash back. No cash value. No substitutions. For September 19, 2024 only. Must be 21 or older. Deal is good for one per person, but each person can purchase unlimited deals.
$10 FOR A SEAT ON THE LIMO BUS FOR THE 94.5 THE MOOSE MIDLAND PUB CRAWL Hosted by Jodi K from the Morning Show ($20 VALUE)
$20.00Original price was: $20.00.Current price is: $10.00.
94.5 The Moose will have five bars participating in the “94.5 The Moose Midland Pub Crawl” Hosted by Jodi K from the Moose Morning Show on Thursday, September 19th, 2024!
Ride with Jodi K by Limo Bus to 5 pubs for just $10!
38 in stock
Description
94.5 The Moose will have five bars participating in the “94.5 The Moose Midland Pub Crawl” Hosted by Jodi K from the Moose Morning Show on Thursday, September 19th, 2024!
Location
Fricks Sports Bar 4408 N Saginaw Rd, Midland, MI 48640
Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom 240 E Main St., Ste. A, Midland, MI 48640
Molasses Smokehouse & Bar 201 E Main St, Midland, MI 48640
Tavern on Main 101 E Main St, Midland, MI 48640
702 Bar 702 Jefferson Ave, Midland, MI 48640
Fine Print