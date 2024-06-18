TWO CAN RIDE FOR $25 – GET 2 WRISTBANDS FOR THE PRICE OF 1 AT THE ARENAC COUNTY FAIR ($50 VALUE!)

For a limited time, you can snag a pair of wristbands good for all-day rides at the Arenac County Fair for only $25—that’s a jaw-dropping $50 value packed into one unbeatable deal! This deal is good for use Tues July 16 – Friday July 19 only at the Arenac County Fair.
Featuring a variety of activities and events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this fun and exciting event! Established in 1890 (incorporated in 1946), the Arenac County Fair has been offering fun and educational experiences for every age for over 125 years!!!
We have Kid’s Day, Senior Citizen’s Day, and everything in-between! The Arenac County Fair is fun for the whole family! Amusement rides, yummy fair food, still exhibits made by youth & adults, animal/livestock exhibits, and a variety of grandstand events.
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime. Grab your $25 pair of wristbands now and gear up for an unforgettable weekend at The Arenac County Fair!
Expires: July 20, 2024. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrabplus.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. Rocketgrab Plus Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Voucher must be used in full, in one (1) visit. No cash back. Cannot be used or combined with any other offer. WRISTBANDS GOOD FOR ONE (1) DAY ONLY, FROM TUES JULY 16 – FRIDAY JULY 19 ONLY.
See you there!
Standish, MI 48658
+1 989-903-9603
Expires: July 20, 2024. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrabplus.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. Rocketgrab Plus Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Voucher must be used in full, in one (1) visit. No cash back. Cannot be used or combined with any other offer. WRISTBANDS GOOD FOR ONE (1) DAY ONLY, FROM TUES JULY 16 – FRIDAY JULY 19 ONLY.