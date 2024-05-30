Expires: May 30, 2025. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrabplus.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. RocketGrab+ Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Promotional Value of this deal is good for one full year. After the expiration date, the paid value will be honored by the business for a minimum of 5 years. Voucher must be used in full, in 1 visit. No cash back. Upon completion of your CPS class, it is your responsibility to pay any fees required by the state to obtain your license. Completion of class does not guarantee the state will issue you a license. Must be 21 years of age or older to apply for a CPL in the State of Michigan.
50% OFF CPL CLASS FROM APPLIED TRAINING SOLUTIONS MAY 2024
$150.00
50% Off CPL Class at Applied Training Solutions in the Midland Mall!
50 in stock
Description
Applied Training Solutions is slashing the price of their CPL Class, normally priced at $150, to an unbeatable $75! Don’t miss out on this epic deal – lock and load for half the cost!
ATS is located inside the Midland Mall.
Location
Applied Training Solutions
6800 Eastman Ave.
Suite 304
Midland, MI 48642
Inside the Midland Mall!
Map
Contact & Socials
https://simu-range.com/
[email protected]
Fine Print
Expires: May 30, 2025. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrabplus.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. RocketGrab+ Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Promotional Value of this deal is good for one full year. After the expiration date, the paid value will be honored by the business for a minimum of 5 years. Voucher must be used in full, in 1 visit. No cash back. Upon completion of your CPS class, it is your responsibility to pay any fees required by the state to obtain your license. Completion of class does not guarantee the state will issue you a license. Must be 21 years of age or older to apply for a CPL in the State of Michigan.