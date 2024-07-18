50% OFF A 2-HOUR ADVENTURE AT FRANKENMUTH AERIAL PARK!

$22 For An Adventure at Frankenmuth Aerial Park for (1) 2 hour session – A $44 VALUE!!!
School’s out! Are you looking for an adventure this summer that will take you to new heights?
The Frankenmuth Aerial Park wants to welcome you to the trees! Admission for (1) two-hour session. Depending on the climber and trails chosen, climbers can generally complete two to four trails during this two-hour climbing session. This includes a combination of ropes course and zip line for family entertainment. Participants fly through the air, swing through the trees, and challenge themselves on an aerial obstacle course. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, there is a course level for you!
More Info:
LIMIT OF TWO CERTIFICATES PER VISIT WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED.
(1) Admission Aerial Park Reservation
Includes a two-hour weekday or weekend session (Thursday – Monday)
Refer to their website for details when open for the season
RocketGrab+ certificates can only be applied by placing a reservation in advance at www.zipandclimb.com. WALK-INS WITH CERTIFICATES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
Directions for placing a reservation:
Select Tickets/Admission
Click on the “Book Now” button for the Aerial Park Ticket or Twilight Ticket.
Select the date and time you wish to visit the park.
Enter the number of participants and click “Reserve”.
Click on “Apply promo code”.
Enter your voucher code that begins with “FAP” and the 6 numeric or alphabetical characters that follow.
Expires: July 18, 2025. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrabplus.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. Rocketgrab Plus Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Voucher must be used in full, in one (1) visit. No cash back. Cannot be used or combined with any other offer. Not valid for events or Glow Nights. Does not include reservation fee or gloves required for participation on the course. Glove fee will be refunded if the participant has Aerial Park gloves with them from a previous visit. This voucher is only good for (1) weekday or weekend two hour session only. Please use your Rocketgrabplus voucher code as your online offer code so you do not have to pay online and can strictly book your reservation at zipandclimb.com. Please note that they do shut down for winter months, starting October 30th and will reopen once weather permits in the spring.
50% OFF A 2-HOUR ADVENTURE AT FRANKENMUTH AERIAL PARK!
$44.00
$22 For An Adventure at Frankenmuth Aerial Park for (1) 2 hour session – A $44 VALUE!!!
100 in stock
Description
$22 For An Adventure at Frankenmuth Aerial Park for (1) 2 hour session – A $44 VALUE!!!
School’s out! Are you looking for an adventure this summer that will take you to new heights?
The Frankenmuth Aerial Park wants to welcome you to the trees! Admission for (1) two-hour session. Depending on the climber and trails chosen, climbers can generally complete two to four trails during this two-hour climbing session. This includes a combination of ropes course and zip line for family entertainment. Participants fly through the air, swing through the trees, and challenge themselves on an aerial obstacle course. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, there is a course level for you!
Location
Frankenmuth Aerial Park
1375 Weiss St
Frankenmuth, MI 48734
Contact & Socials
(989) 284-0201
Link To Facebook Page
https://zipandclimb.com
Fine Print
Expires: July 18, 2025. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrabplus.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. Rocketgrab Plus Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Voucher must be used in full, in one (1) visit. No cash back. Cannot be used or combined with any other offer. Not valid for events or Glow Nights. Does not include reservation fee or gloves required for participation on the course. Glove fee will be refunded if the participant has Aerial Park gloves with them from a previous visit. This voucher is only good for (1) weekday or weekend two hour session only. Please use your Rocketgrabplus voucher code as your online offer code so you do not have to pay online and can strictly book your reservation at zipandclimb.com. Please note that they do shut down for winter months, starting October 30th and will reopen once weather permits in the spring.