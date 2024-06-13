1/2 OFF $200 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO W&W TRI-CITY LIQUIDATION (GOOD TOWARDS PURCHASE OF A PALLET ONLY)

Are you ready to score incredible deals on quality store merchandise? Look no further than W&W Tri-City Liquidation, your go-to destination for unbeatable savings right here in the Great Lakes Bay Region Tri-City area!
W & W Tri-City Liquidation provides a local opportunity for individuals to purchase pallets of liquidated merchandise from companies like Target, Lowes, Home Depot, Kohls, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Amazon and more.
Whether you’re stocking up for your own personal use or seeking resale opportunities, we’ve got pallets packed with savings waiting for you.
Why choose W&W Tri-City Liquidation?
Local Convenience: Say goodbye to long drives and hefty shipping fees. We’re right here in the heart of the Great Lakes Bay Region, making it easier than ever to access incredible deals.
Top Brands, Unbeatable Prices: From household essentials to trendy gadgets, our inventory features a wide range of products from well-known brands, all at prices that won’t break the bank.
Endless Variety: With shipments arriving regularly, there’s always something new to discover at W&W. Whether you’re a seasoned reseller or a savvy shopper, you’ll love exploring our ever-changing selection.
Location
W&W Tri-City Liquidation
3320 Bay Road Unit 3
Saginaw MI 48603
Contact
989-284-6483
Fine Print
Expires: June 13, 2025. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrabplus.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. RocketgrabPlus Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Vouchers have no cash value and must be used in full in one use. Promotional Value of this deal is good for one full year. After the expiration date, the paid value will be honored by the business for a minimum of 5 years. No substitutions. MUST BE USED IN ONE TRANSACTION. INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY – BEST TO BE SEEN IN PERSON. ONLY GOOD FOR REDEMPTION OF/TOWARD THE PURCHASE OF A PALLET, INDIVIDUAL ITEMS EXCLUDED.
1/2 OFF $200 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO W&W TRI-CITY LIQUIDATION (GOOD TOWARDS PURCHASE OF A PALLET ONLY)
$200.00
With this deal, you will receive a $200 gift card for just $100, good towards purchase of a pallet from W&W Tri-City Liquidation!
20 in stock
Description
Attention bargain-hunters!
W & W Tri-City Liquidation provides a local opportunity for individuals to purchase pallets of liquidated merchandise from companies like Target, Lowes, Home Depot, Kohls, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Amazon and more.
Whether you’re stocking up for your own personal use or seeking resale opportunities, we’ve got pallets packed with savings waiting for you.
Location
W&W Tri-City Liquidation
3320 Bay Road Unit 3
Saginaw MI 48603
Contact
989-284-6483
Fine Print
Expires: June 13, 2025. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrabplus.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. RocketgrabPlus Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Vouchers have no cash value and must be used in full in one use. Promotional Value of this deal is good for one full year. After the expiration date, the paid value will be honored by the business for a minimum of 5 years. No substitutions. MUST BE USED IN ONE TRANSACTION. INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY – BEST TO BE SEEN IN PERSON. ONLY GOOD FOR REDEMPTION OF/TOWARD THE PURCHASE OF A PALLET, INDIVIDUAL ITEMS EXCLUDED.