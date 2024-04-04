50% OFF 1 HOUR OF AXE THROWING FOR A GROUP OF 4 AT BEARDED AXE!

With this deal you can get 1 hour of Axe Throwing at Bearded Axe for a group of 4 for only $40!
Unleash your inner warrior with our unbeatable deal! Grab 1 hour of adrenaline-pumping Axe Throwing at Bearded Axe for a group of 4, all for just $40!
Conveniently located both in Saginaw and Caro, Bearded Axe is a proudly Veteran-owned business where you can book hourly time slots to master the art of throwing axes, ninja stars, and tomahawks. Don’t miss out on this epic adventure – book your spot today!
Expires: April 4, 2025. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrabplus.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. RocketgrabPlus Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Vouchers have no cash value and must be used in full in one use. Alcoholic beverages not included. Promotional Value of this deal is good for one full year. After the expiration date, the paid value will be honored by the business for a minimum of 5 years. No substitutions.CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY (Saginaw | 989-327-1014, Caro 989-415-8269) AND TO BOOK YOUR TIME SLOT. GROUP MUST INCLUDE FOUR PEOPLE AND BE USED ALL IN ONE (1) HOUR SESSION. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Location
Find us in Saginaw:
4375 Bay Rd.
Saginaw, MI 48603
Find us in Caro:
200 E Frank St.
Caro, MI 48723
Contact & Socials
(989) 327-1014
Link To Facebook Page
https://beardedaxethrowing.com/
Fine Print
