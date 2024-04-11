Elevate Your Ride with Mint Detailing’s Comprehensive Auto Detailing Package, a $199.99 value for only $99.99, exclusively on RocketGrab+!
Trust Mint Detailing to revitalize your vehicle with meticulous care and attention to detail. Our expert team is committed to enhancing both the interior and exterior, leaving your car looking and feeling brand new. Here’s what our comprehensive detailing package includes:
Exteriors:
⦁ Thorough detailing of the exterior to restore its original shine.
⦁ Application of SI 02 Ceramic sealant/coating for long-lasting protection.
⦁ Comprehensive cleaning of tires and rims, ensuring they sparkle like new. Interiors:
⦁ Full vacuuming of the interior to remove every trace of dust and debris.
⦁ Precision compressed air cleaning for a complete blowout of cracks, crevices, windows, vents, and more.
⦁ Floor mats expertly cleaned and pressed for a pristine look.
Our attention to detail sets us apart, delivering a service that goes beyond the ordinary. Treat your car to the care it deserves—visit Whatismint.com and schedule your appointment today! Because everything’s better in Mint condition!
Expires: April 11, 2025. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrabplus.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. RocketgrabPlus Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Vouchers have no cash value and must be used in full in one use. Promotional Value of this deal is good for one full year. After the expiration date, the paid value will be honored by the business for a minimum of 5 years. No substitutions. NOT VALID WITH OTHER DEALS. MUST USE IN ONE VISIT. DEAL APPLIES TO SEDANS AND SMALL SUVS ONLY – NO OVERSIZE VEHICLES.
50% OFF COMPREHENSIVE AUTO DETAILING AT MINT DETAILING
$199.99
Elevate Your Ride with Mint Detailing’s Comprehensive Auto Detailing Package, a $199.99 value for only $99.99, exclusively on RocketGrab+!
20 in stock
Description
Elevate Your Ride with Mint Detailing’s Comprehensive Auto Detailing Package, a $199.99 value for only $99.99, exclusively on RocketGrab+!
Trust Mint Detailing to revitalize your vehicle with meticulous care and attention to detail. Our expert team is committed to enhancing both the interior and exterior, leaving your car looking and feeling brand new. Here’s what our comprehensive detailing package includes:
Exteriors:
⦁ Thorough detailing of the exterior to restore its original shine.
⦁ Application of SI 02 Ceramic sealant/coating for long-lasting protection.
⦁ Comprehensive cleaning of tires and rims, ensuring they sparkle like new.
Interiors:
⦁ Full vacuuming of the interior to remove every trace of dust and debris.
⦁ Precision compressed air cleaning for a complete blowout of cracks, crevices, windows, vents, and more.
⦁ Floor mats expertly cleaned and pressed for a pristine look.
Our attention to detail sets us apart, delivering a service that goes beyond the ordinary. Treat your car to the care it deserves—visit Whatismint.com and schedule your appointment today! Because everything’s better in Mint condition!
Location
Mint Detailing
7711 Gratiot Rd
Saginaw, MI 48609
(989) 401-6933
Contact & Socials
(989) 401-6933
Link To Facebook Page
https://www.whatismint.com/
Fine Print
Expires: April 11, 2025. Voucher instructions are emailed immediately after purchase, and are immediately available at Rocketgrabplus.com by logging into your account and visiting the “My Account Section”. RocketgrabPlus Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Vouchers have no cash value and must be used in full in one use. Promotional Value of this deal is good for one full year. After the expiration date, the paid value will be honored by the business for a minimum of 5 years. No substitutions. NOT VALID WITH OTHER DEALS. MUST USE IN ONE VISIT. DEAL APPLIES TO SEDANS AND SMALL SUVS ONLY – NO OVERSIZE VEHICLES.