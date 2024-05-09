Golfing Knoll View is a fun experience for golfers of any age and caliber. Just two hours north of Detroit, Knoll View is conveniently located on US23 between M65 and the City of Au Gres, Michigan. This impeccable golf course offers 18 beautiful greens and a driving range, plus we’re still family owned and operated, so you can count on friendly, personalized service.
Knoll View Golf Course is laid out in an old gravel quarry, which provides for multiple elevations and challenges, including scenic forest-lined fairways, numerous sand traps, four water holes and a par-four island green. Wildlife are abundant at Knoll View, including regular sightings of majestic American Bald Eagles, all of which provides for a great golfing experience.
Family owned, built, & operated – Well maintained
Full bar
Karaoke on Saturdays
Fridays & Saturdays we offer Steak, shrimp, chicken, & salmon on the grill
The Final Pour Gazebo Bar is the best outdoor patio bar on the sunrise side!
Open May 3, 2024 – November 3, 2024
Location
Knoll View Golf Course 1010 E Huron Rd, Au Gres, MI 48749
$35 FOR 18 HOLES OF GOLF AND A CART FOR 2 AT KNOLL VIEW GOLF COURSE ($70 VALUE!)
$70.00
Get into the swing of things this summer at Knoll View Golf Course!
60 in stock
Knoll View Golf Course
1010 E Huron Rd,
Au Gres, MI 48749
Contact & Socials
(989) 876-4653
Link To Facebook Page
Website:
https://www.knollviewgolf.com
Expires: Sep 2, 2024 – Voucher are shown on screen for download, immediately after purchase, as well as emailed. Vouchers are not snail-mailed. Voucher is valid for use immediately. Voucher may not be used with any other offer, voucher, coupon, or discount. May not be used for alcoholic beverages. No cash value. May not be used for gratuity. No Substitutions. Must be used in full in one (1) visit. Not valid with any other discounts. Limit 2 voucher purchase per person. Call to reserve tee time (989) 876-4653. Certificate good for now – Labor Day 2024. Redeemable only at Knoll View Golf Course.